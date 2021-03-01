ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,450 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

