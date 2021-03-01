Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $608,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

