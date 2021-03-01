Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,591,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93.

