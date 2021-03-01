Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 52,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,539. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

