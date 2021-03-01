Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 56,797 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. 22,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

