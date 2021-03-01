Profund Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $201.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

