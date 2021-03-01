Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

