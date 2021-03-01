Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 224.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.