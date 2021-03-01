Profund Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

OLLI stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

