Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRI opened at $141.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

