Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $176.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,032. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.