Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG opened at $82.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,108,195.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,238 shares of company stock worth $9,195,470 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

