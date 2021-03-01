Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shot up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 978,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,556,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

