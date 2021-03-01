Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.