Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $239.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

