Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.