Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lear worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $4,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

