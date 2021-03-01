Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.21 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $212.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.