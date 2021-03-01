Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.87 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $27,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,727 shares of company stock worth $16,829,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

