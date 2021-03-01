Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 344.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 561.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $128.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

