Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $6.42 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00352236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

