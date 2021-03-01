PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,915,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,791 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $54,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 61,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

