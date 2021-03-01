PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 233.73. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PPD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

