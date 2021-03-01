POPCHAIN (PCH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 92.7% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $65.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00159949 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

