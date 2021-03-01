Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL stock opened at $334.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.68. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.