Piper Sandler Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $99.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

