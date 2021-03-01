Piper Sandler Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

