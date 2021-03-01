Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

