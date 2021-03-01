Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$40.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$41.38.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

