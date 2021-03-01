Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at MKM Partners

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.