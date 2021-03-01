Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

