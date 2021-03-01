Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.93 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

