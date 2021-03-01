Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $69.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

