Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.94.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

In other Pinnacle Investment Management Group news, insider Ian Macoun sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.61), for a total transaction of A$83,250,000.00 ($59,464,285.71). Also, insider Lorraine Berends bought 4,168 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,637.36 ($27,598.11).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.