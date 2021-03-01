Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $49,848.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.00433118 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00034476 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.75 or 0.02984312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,768,599 coins and its circulating supply is 425,508,163 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

