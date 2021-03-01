Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -334.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

