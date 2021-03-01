PieDAO DEFI++ Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00009903 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,653.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00524329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00078749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00464693 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

