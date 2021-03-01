PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

