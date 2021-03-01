Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $61.25. 775,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

