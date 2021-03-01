Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
PHR stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $61.25. 775,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.