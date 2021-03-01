Phoneum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $167,552.14 and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

