Phoenix Global Price Down 9.2% This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and $398,855.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00516995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00071288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,479,897,358 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

