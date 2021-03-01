Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $103.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.83.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.