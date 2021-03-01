Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $103.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.83.
Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.
In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.