PGT Innovations, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.