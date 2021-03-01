Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,614,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $29.35 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

