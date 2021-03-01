Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.