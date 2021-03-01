Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0027 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.90.

