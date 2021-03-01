Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.42% of Helix Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $11.00 on Monday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

