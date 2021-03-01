Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 349,800 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,963,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WPF opened at $10.40 on Monday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

