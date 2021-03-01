Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

DSACU opened at $11.39 on Monday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

