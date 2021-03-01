Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

OTCMKTS:BHSEU opened at $10.90 on Monday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

